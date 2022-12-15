Be wary of misleading information on 5G networks– Police

By Monday Ijeh

The National Cybercrime Centre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF-NCCC) has called on the public to be wary of a misleading information being circulated in the social media about 5G network services.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the information was purportedly claimed to emanate from the NPF-NCCC, informing the public of the commencement and warning of possible breaches in the migration protocols to the 5G network services.

Adejobi said that the information was a ploy by subversive elements to prepare the ground for likely phishing and cyber-attacks.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Director in charge of the NPF-NCCC, Mr Henry Uche, had dissociated the centre from the message.

Uche said the message was not from NPF-NCCC and urged the public to be wary of it, adding that it was likely the handiwork of cyber criminals.

He said the criminals were setting the grounds to fleece innocent and unsuspecting members of the public of their monies or to steal their identities.

The director, therefore, urges the public to discountenance the broadcast message and cease its sharing as it was deceptive and misleading.

He said the genuine guidelines on the roll-out and migration to the 5G network would be made available in due time.

Uche said it would be done on the authorised websites and verified social media handles of the NPF-NCCC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Telecom Companies and other communication service providers. (NAN)