Be wary of fake recruitment, Oyo SUBEB cautions residents

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Thursday advised residents of the state to be wary of fake recruitment news currently making rounds on different social media platforms.

Its Executive Chairman, Dr Nureni Adeniran, said in a statement that recruitment of new teachers into the public primary school in the state, was still in the pipeline.

Adeniran said that the recruitment was still awaiting the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

He, therefore, said that any plan of fresh recruitment would be duly conveyed to the public, adding that the board was not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

Adeniran said that the fake recruitment was being perpetrated by scammers who offered employment to unsuspecting Nigerians in exchange for money.

He said that the scammers even went as far as creating fake websites to look more convincing.

“I urge Nigerians to be aware of the antics of these fraudsters and notify security agencies when necessary.

“OYO SUBEB wishes to once again draw the attention of the public to activities of fake employment merchants and racketeers.

“We had informed members of the public that the Board was not recruiting, but it is pertinent to reiterate it.

“We advise everyone to disregard rumours of recruitment purportedly emanating from the Board.

“It will not be an hidden exercise, we will duly inform the public when we are about to start the process,” he said. (NAN)

