Be wary of fake recruitment, Oyo SUBEB cautions residents

The Oyo State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB) on Thursday advised residents of the state to be wary of fake news currently making rounds on different social media platforms.

Its Executive Chairman, Nureni Adeniran, said in a statement of teachers into the public primary in the state, was still in the pipeline.

Adeniran said the  was still awaiting the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

He, therefore, said any plan of fresh would be duly conveyed to the public, adding the board was not carrying out any exercise.

Adeniran said the fake was being perpetrated by scammers who offered employment to unsuspecting Nigerians in exchange for money.

He said the scammers even went as far as creating fake websites to look more convincing.

“I urge Nigerians to be aware of the antics of these fraudsters and notify security agencies when necessary.

“OYO SUBEB wishes to once again draw the of the public to activities of fake employment merchants and racketeers.

“We had informed members of the public the Board was not recruiting, but it is pertinent to reiterate it.

“We advise everyone to disregard rumours of purportedly emanating from the Board.

“It will not be an hidden exercise, we will duly inform the public when we are about to start the process,” he said. (NAN)

