Be voices of reason, tolerance, Shettima implores religious leaders 

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday urged religious leaders to be voices of reason and strive to promote tolerance among Nigerians.

Shettima made the call at the 38th National Maulud celebration of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, held at the Mashood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Shettima said religious leaders and their followers in the country should always engage in tangible efforts to understand one another.

“More than ever, we appeal to you to remain the voices of reason in bridging the gaps between knowledge and ignorance, between reality and mischief.

“To honour the legacy of Prophet Muhammad sincerely, we must fulfil the noble injunction of being the best of people by bringing maximum benefit to our people,” the vice president added.

He noted that tolerance and collaboration are important in transforming Nigeria into a welcoming home and a nation of opportunities for all.

“This mindset is crucial for fulfilling our commitment to building an inclusive and progressive society.

“Regardless of one’s position at the religious or ethnic table, the undeniable reality is that none of us remains immune to the repercussions of chaos, poverty or insecurity,” he added.

Shettima also urged leaders to renew their commitment to the service of humanity.

He said as political leaders, they never take the citizens for granted.

“I must reassure that the path before us is one of propriety, and, more than that, we are comforted by the endurance and understanding of each citizen, none of which is taken for granted.

“The intersection of faith leaders and political leaders is a sacred space where the responsibilities of service converge,” the vice president said.

He added that leaders must be driven by a profound sense of duty as they strive to promote the welfare of the people they serve.

“This is the essence of our shared purpose. Whether in times of celebration or challenge, the unity of the leaders of any group becomes a powerful force for positive change.

“It is within this intersection that we find common ground to identify with our people’s aspirations, joys and struggles.

“More than mere collaboration, it is a testimony to our collective stewardship,” Shettima added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Sheikh Muhammad Sanusi II, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh-Alhusaini, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, among others. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris