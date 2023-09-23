Be technologically savvy, Army tells personnel

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammed, has advised officers to take advantage of the availability of technology to improve themselves and fully key into the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff.

Muhammed gave the advice at the graduation of the participants of Leadership Skills Development Course 7/2023 of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), on Friday in Abuja.

He reiterated the commitment of the Army to enhancing leadership skills of officers and soldiers, so as to be innovative in the evolving security environment.

Muhammed said the two weeks course was designed to address some of the leadership gaps identified at tactical levels, adding that a lot of improvements were brought into the course.

He said the personal of the army could not afford to be left behind in the digital age as it is essential to critical thinking and skills in emotional intelligence.

According to him, it is important for them to also take note of the mobile phones which could also be used to conduct a lot of researches.

“This is because most of the things that are being taught here are aimed at adequately equipping you to apply them in your daily activities.

“We expect that as you go back to the field, we are going to contact your commanders as a way of getting feedback.”

He commended the centre for it’s commitment to capacity building of army personnel for optimal performance.

The Director General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the course was conceived to train and equip senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO’s) and the mid-level officers cadre.

“This is to imbue them with relevant leadership skills, creativity and critical thinking, essential to bridging observed leadership gaps and skills deficits.”

Wahab said the centre had conducted seven editions of the course, adding that the feedback had been wonderful.

He said the course had been expanded to include digital training, which is key for soldiers in the 21st century.

The DG uurged the participants to go back to their units and fformations and deploy the knowledge acquired in improving their activities.

Giving the course highlight, the Director of Leadership Development Institute, NARC, Brig.-Gen. UM Aliyu, said the course had 60 participants, comprising 31 oofficers 28 soldiers and one civilian staff from the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command.

Aliyu said the course was primarily intended to train NCOs up to lieutenant colonels, to lead effectively in the contemporary security environment and bridge observed gaps especially while operating in joint environment.

He added that the objective was to increase creativity and critical thinking skills for optimum performance.

“It was to introduce adaptive leadership for innovative and creative skills to develop participants emotional intelligence and decision making.

“It will also enable the senior NCOs understand the significance of coaching and mentoring for successful career development in the Nigerian army,” he added. (NAN)

