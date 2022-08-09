Be security conscious, NYSC D-G urges youth corps members

By Precious Akutamadu/Abbas Bamalli

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has

advised youth corps members posted to Rivers to always be security conscious.

Fadah, who was represented by Mr George Mfongang, the NYSC Coordinator in Rivers, gave the advice at the closing ceremony

of 2022 Batch B stream 2 three weeks’ Orientation Programme for youth corps members posted to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event held at Nowa Tai in Bori Local Government Area of Rivers.

Fadah urged the NYSC members to avoid staying out late, attending night parties, visiting dangerous places and taking a ride from strangers.

He said that the NYSC top management remained committed to their security and general welfare.

According to him, the scheme is in constant liaison with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to ensure their safety during the service year.

Fadah urged them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed at the three weeks orientation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,288 youth corps members successfully completed the orientation

course in the state, and have been posted to different establishments for their primary assignment.

In Katsina State, the NYSC Coordinator, Mr Nura Umar, urged members posted to Borno to take advantage of the current

security improvement in the state to be creative and be self-reliant.

He gave the advice during the closing of the scheme’s three weeks orientation exercise on Tuesday in Katsina.

NAN reports that the prevailing security challenge in Borno informed the establishment of the temporary camp in Katsina State.

Umar also urged the youth corps members to remain calm as security had improved in the state.

He advised them to utilise the skill acquisition programme they were engaged in during the orientation course to establish their

own businesses.

According to him, the NYSC has taken adequate measures for their safety during their stay in Katsina.

“We are in active collaboration with the security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of youth corps members,’’ he assured.

He commended the efforts of the Borno and Katsina governments, security agencies and other stakeholders for their

support toward the success of the NYSC. (NAN)

