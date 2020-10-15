Be safety conscious, Oshodi-Isolo LG boss urges gas dealers, retailers

According to the statement, the Supervisory Councillor on Environment, Mr Yusuf Adesanya, sensitised gas station owners and retailers on the importance of ensuring adequate safety measures to prevent occurrence of fire outbreak.

“The security of lives and property within the community remains the fundamental responsibility of government which the Bolaji Ariyoh- led administration has been working hard to sustain.

“The issue of gas explosion in Lagos is becoming recurring disaster claiming lives and property which has forced the government to beam its searchlight on the sector, especially the retail outlets, to ensure that safety measures are in place.

“So this interactive meeting with stakeholders is necessary. We don’t want to endanger the lives of residents,” Adesanya said.

Mr Akeem Adeoye, the Head of Department of Environmental Services of the council, said that gas operators’ number one priority should be safety.