Be Ready for Tougher Action – CGC Adeniyi Assures Fuel Smugglers

By Lucy Nyambi

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, on Monday, 3 March 2025, assured smugglers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) that tougher times lie ahead as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intensifies its crackdown on fuel smuggling. This warning came as officers of Operation Whirlwind intercepted 28,300 litres of PMS valued at N35.8 million along the Lagos-Ogun border region.

Announcing the latest development during a press briefing at the Customs Training College, Ikeja, the CGC reiterated the Service’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s energy security and economic sovereignty.

He stated, “What we are witnessing is not just routine customs violations but a systematic attempt to undermine Nigeria’s economic foundations through the diversion of strategic national resources.”

“In less than three months, Operation Whirlwind has yielded remarkable results, with cumulative seizures of 245,370 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N238,140,000. Importantly, these figures exclude today’s report and seizures made through regular command structures and the Federal Operations Units,” he added.

According to him, the steady momentum of Operation Whirlwind is further demonstrated by the commendable performance recorded in Zone ‘A’, covering the Lagos-Ogun axis.

“Following intelligence-driven operations between 11 January and 23 February 2025, our vigilant officers under Operation Whirlwind successfully intercepted and seized 28,300 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being diverted through various concealment methods and smuggling techniques. These seizures’ Duty Paid Value (DPV) amounts to N35,800,000.”

According to him, details of these seizures include 1,132 jerrycans of 25 litres each, totalling 28,300 litres. Three (3) vehicles were used as means of conveyance, including one Toyota Camry, one Volkswagen, and one Toyota Camry.

The CGC noted that the intercepted fuel was being moved through well-known smuggling corridors, with the Badagry-Seme axis accounting for 35% of the seizures. Other key routes include, Imeko-Afon Axis (25%) – A growing hotspot in Ogun State, Ilaro-Ojodan Network (22%) – Increasingly active due to its remote location, Owode-Ajilete Route (18%) – Smugglers exploiting gaps in enforcement.

Adeniyi emphasised that Customs is responding aggressively to smugglers’ tactics.

“Let me be clear: there will be no safe haven for smugglers in our operational areas. We shall continue to adapt our strategies to counter the dynamic tactics of these economic saboteurs. We will deploy additional resources and adopt even more stringent measures to ensure that petroleum products meant for domestic consumption are secured for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

He commended the dedication and courage of the Operation Whirlwind team across the nation, headed by ACG Hussein Ejibunu, stating that their vigilance, integrity, and commitment to duty are commendable in the face of significant operational challenges.