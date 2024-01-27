Be proactive in responding to security threats, GOC tasks troops

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, has called on the troops of the division to always be proactive in responding to security threats in the division’s area of responsibility.

By Suleiman Shehu

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, has called on the troops of the division to always be proactive in responding to security threats in the division’s area of responsibility

Alabi gave the advice during the celebration of the Nigerian Army West African Social Activities (WASA) 2023 of the division at its Headquarters, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan.

The GOC further called on the troops to continue to be hardworking, maintain high standard of discipline and remain loyal to the president and Nigeria constitution.

“I urge you to always remain resolute and highly committed towards achieving the Chief of Army Staff philosophy which is to enhance sound administration, effective leadership and operational effectiveness.

“It is also imperative on us to respect constitutional authority and be proactive in responding to security challenges and dealing with threat to peace and security of Nigeria,” Alabi said.

The GOC commended the troop of the division for their efforts at sustaining peace and security within the division areas of responsibility which spanned across seven states of the federation.

Alabi said the troops had successfully participated in all activities of the Nigerian Army in 2023 and contributed immensely to the ongoing operations towards ensuring peace and security in Nigeria.

The GOC added that the Nigerian Army had continued to promote the susteinance of WASA annually.

He said that WASA was to maintain the culture and traditions of individual army and soldiers in the barack and promote unity of the country.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for providing resources for the programme and appreciated Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his support to the division.

The GOC further thanked the families of the troops for their support and as well appreciated the public for their support to the division.

The Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni, pledged the commitment of his administration to security of lives and property of citizens.

Highlights of the event were dancing competition by army children, cultural displays, tug of war, presentation of gifts to some officers for their excellent performance.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

