Be proactive in discharging constitutional responsibilities, GOC charges soldiers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Mijinyawa, has charged soldiers to be proactive in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Mijinyawa gave the advice at the 15 Field Engineers Regiment’s (FER) West African Social Activity 2024 (WASA) in Topo, Badagry.

The GOC, represented by Brig.-Gen. H. Bukar, Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army, 81 Division Garrison, urged the soldiers to remain unwavering in their efforts to achieve greatness in 2025.

“While congratulating you for your successful conduct in the 2024 training activities which has culminated in today’s event, I wish to also commend you all for your level of dedication to duty during the year 2024.

“As you commence another training year, I charge you to remain disciplined, focused and highly resilient to all forms of distractions.

“This is most important as the Nigerian Army (NA) is making all efforts to consolidate on the achievements it has so far recorded in all its activities geared towards ensuring peace and stability across the country,” he said.

Mijinyawa said that t

he Nigerian Army was not oblivious of some challenges the soldiers were facing in the barracks, adding that modalities would be put in place to ensure the welfare of troops are improved.

On the event, the GOC said he was delighted that the 15 Field Engineers Regiment had impressively sustained the age-long military tradition of holding WASA annually after a successful training year.

“This occasion, as you are aware, is a regimental event which affords informal and social interaction of officers, soldiers and their families to celebrate the end of the year and to usher in the activities of the New Year.

“It is also an avenue for the people of the barracks and that of the community to showcase the rich as well as diverse cultures of our nation.

“I am glad to observe that the officers and men as well as their families are in tune with the rich tribal cultural prowess for which our great country Nigeria is known for.

“Judging by the various brilliant displays by the cultural troupes that performed this afternoon, it is evident that you all have not broken links with your cultural backgrounds,” Mijinyawa said.

Lt.-Col SL Lawan, the Commanding Officer, 15 Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian Army, Topo, Badagry, addressing soldiers and their families and friends during the WASA event in Badagry.

Lt.-Col. SL Lawan, the Commanding Officer, 15 Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian Army, said that WASA was an age-long tradition in the Nigerian Army traceable to pre-independence period.

According to him, the tradition is part of the Army’s ethics, customs, traditions and ethos usually organised to enable officers, families, friends and well-wishers interact and make merry in a conducive atmosphere.

“We had an eventful year in 2024, as we appraise with joy that the achievements achieved could only be realised through hard work, dedication to service and personnel commitment in executing all assigned tasks.

“Indeed, we recorded remarkable improvement in our performance in the area of implementation of training, troops’ welfare and security of our Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

“These significant feats can only be achieved through our collective efforts and dedication to duty.

“The regiment’s achievements notwithstanding, there were some glaring challenges.

“However, the regiment came out tough and strong by prioritising its various challenges, and by all staff, men and women of the regiment tackling them together,” he said.One of the five soldiers from 15 Field Engineers Regiment receiving a meritorious service award during the event.

Lawan appreciated President Bola Tinubu; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; GOC 81 Division and the Commander Corps of Engineers for their tremendous support in ensuring improved working condition and troops’ welfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five soldiers were given special awards for displaying excellence in their Areas of Responsibilities. (NAN)