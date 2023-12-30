……Be prepared for higher tasks, COAS tells promoted officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged the newly decorated Brigadier Generals to be prepared for higher responsibilities while seeing their elevation as reward for hard work and diligence.

Lagbaja gave the charge on Friday during the investiture of newly promoted Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

This contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

The COAS said the newly promoted senior officers had worked hard to justify their elevation and suitability for the new rank.

He advised them to be above board and remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President and the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja directed them to do all within their ambits to animate and ensure implementation of his Command Philosophy of “transforming the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force, towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated senior officers, Brig.-Gen Olakunle Nafiu thanked God for honouring them and their households with elevation in their chosen career.

Nafiu, who is the Chief of Staff to the COAS, expressed gratitude to the army chief and other top officers for their mentorship and guidance.

He also extended the appreciation of the beneficiaries to their spouses for the prayers and support.

He pledged to be absolutely loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the leadership of the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

