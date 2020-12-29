Be patriotic, promote security and Safety, IGP tells Special Constables

The IGP has charged new Special Constables to promote security and safety in their communities. He spoke at the Police Training School (PTS), Oyin , Akoko West , Ondo State on Tuesday 29, December, 2020, where he was represented by DIG David Folawiyo, pac(+), mni, the outgoing AIG Zone 17, Akure.

With Tuesday’s event, two hundred and fifty-six additional men were said to have been added to Ekiti State Command strength, for community policing purposes.

The IGP said the Police was gaining extensive uniformed presence by the program and assured them of continual training and retraining prospects.

In attendance were the Oloyin of Oyin HRM Oba Lawrence Bamisile, the Chairman Akoko West LGA Elder Akande as well as PCRC representatives from Ekiti among others.