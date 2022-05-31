Be patriotic on issues of national security, COAS urges Nigerian media

By Chimezie Godfrey

The need for media and information experts to be responsive and patriotic on issues relating to national security has been re-echoed as a catalyst for a united, secured and peaceful Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya affirmed this on Monday 30 May 2022, while declaring open the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Media Workshop 2022, at the Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos.

The COAS, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, pointed out the need for the media to be responsive and patriotic on issues relating to national security to promote national cohesion and stability.

Speaking on the theme: “Conflict Sensitive Communication, Patriotism and Positive Media Reportage in a joint Environment” the COAS stated that the workshop was timely and necessary in view of the

security challenges facing the country.

General Yahaya averred that the media is a critical stakeholder in surmounting the security challenges bedeviling the nation, hence the need for thought provoking deliberations to profer solutions.

In his keynote address, a former Director Defence Information, Maj Gen Chris Olukolade (rtd) observed that global technological advancement has necessitated a paradigm shift in information management, where battles are fought in the media domain.

He urged the media to shun sensationalism and fake news, adding that they could jeopardize national security.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the workshop will be anchored on issues that will foster mutual trust and understanding between the Nigerian Army , the media and the rest of the society.

He emphasised that this is geared towards enhancing the capacity and proficiency of Nigerian Army personnel, the media and other stakeholders.

He commended the developmental strides of the Chief of Army Staff and the approval of ongoing Social Media Sensitization Workshop for officers and soldiers of the Nigeria Army.

He enjoined the participants to take advantage of the media workshop to enhance their capacity in information management.

The workshop had in attendance, former Directors of Defence Information, Maj Gen Chris Olukolade (rtd), Maj Gen Rabe Abubarkar, former Director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), Directors of Public Relations of sister services, staff officers of 3 Division Headquarters, senior officers, members of the media and information management experts, as well as spokespersons of security agencies.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

