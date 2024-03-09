Be patient with Tinubu’s administration, Shettima pleads

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Kafur (Katsina State), March 9, 2024 (NAN) Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima made the appeal on Saturday in Kafur, Katsina State at the inauguration of an empowerment scheme sponsored by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

The Vice-President emphasised that leadership was about the show of empathy and support for the people.

He said the President has the interest of Nigerians at heart as well as beautiful plans to improve their living condition.

“The President is quite thrilled by the show of support and empathy by Hon Ibrahim Kabiru Masari.

“Leadership is all about showing empathy and support to the people.

“The President has the interest of the people of this our great nation at heart.

“I am here to reassure the people of Katsina and, by extension, the North West that there are very beautiful plans for the people,” he said.

Shettima added that the restoration of peace in areas where there were security challenges was of paramount importance to President Tinubu.

He commended Masari for extending the gesture to his people and called on well-meaning individuals to “emulate him (Masari) by showing love to the people.

Shettima, who acknowledged that God is the giver of power, expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “shall continue to govern Katsina State because of the achievements of the current and previous administrations”.

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin commended Masari for bankrolling the empowerment scheme.

According to him, both chambers of the National Assembly were happy with what the presidential aide had done.

“He has done something unique and I call on other political appointees to emulate this gesture because times are hard and this is the right time to give such support to the people,” Jibrin said.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe state, appreciated the donor for coming to the aid of his constituents.

Yahaya urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the cash and items given to them.

“I also urge you to imbibe the habit of helping others in the future,” Gov. Yahaya said.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori, lauded Masari for floating the empowerment scheme.

According to him, “the scheme is in line with the manifesto of the APC and aims to improve the lives of citizens”.

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, who was represented by his Deputy, Farouk Jobe, advised the well-to-do in society to always support the needy.

“Doing so will help alleviate poverty as well as boost our economy,” Radda said.

In his remarks, former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, said over N306million would be disbursed across 11 Local Government Areas of Katsina South Senatorial District where the philanthropist, Ibrahim Masari, hails from.

Items distributed to beneficiaries include sewing and welding machines, water pumps for irrigation farming, bags of fertiliser, motorcycles, cars and buses, among other items. (NAN)