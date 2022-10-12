Be open to all, Osinbajo tells religious leaders 

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says religious leaders in Nigeria must remain open while making efforts to unite the people, regardless of faith, social backgrounds and political differences.



Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the vice president received a delegation from the Methodist Church of Nigeria, led by its Prelate-Elect, Most Rev. Oliver Abba, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The delegation came to brief the vice president on the forthcoming investiture of the prelate-elect in November in Lagos.



The prelate-elect was accompanied by the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, who is part of the planning of the investiture and also facilitated the visit of the delegation to the vice president.



Osinbajo emphasised the need for leaders of faith to be open at all times, accommodating all various interests and views regardless of religious or socio-political backgrounds.



“As believers, we have to be open and reach out to everyone.

” Christ died for all which is why it is very important that you reach out to everyone for the sake of unity.



“Part of the duties of Christian leadership is how to ensure that we are able to display Christ’s love so that many people can see and emulate.”



The vice president made reference to comments attributed to the prelate-elect in an interview about fighting corruption in and outside the Church.



“Major weakness in our country is lack of integrity.

“There are no perfect plans, no perfect budgets because all are eroded by corruption.



“Sometimes even inside the church, leaders emphasise more of giving without talking about integrity,” he said.

Osinbajo expressed support for the incoming Methodist leader at all times as he took on the office of the Prelate in November.



Earlier in his remarks, the Prelate-Elect, Aba, who hails from Benue, praised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for all it had achieved.

He said that the Buhari-led Federal Government had been delivering on the democracy dividend.



Aba also commended the efforts and commitment of the vice president to the development of society.

He described Osinbajo as the father of Christians in Nigeria in his capacity as the vice president, being the highest-ranking Christian officeholder in government.



“You are the father of Christians in Nigeria; you are the only one we can run to in times of need.

“There is so much that can be learnt from you, your humility, doggedness in governance and commitment in the service of the people.



” I have learnt all of these attributes and I shall replicate the same in leading the Methodist Church; I believe I can take the Methodist Church to higher grounds replicating your virtues.”

The prelate-elect also prayed for the vice president.



“God will continue to bless you, may God keep you long and continue to preserve you for all the good things you have done for our country,” he said.

Abba also presented the invitation letter of his investiture to the vice president and requested his presence at the event.

Other members of the delegation included the wife of the prelate-elect, Deaconess Mariam Aba and the Chairman of the Investiture Organising Committee, Mr Adams Otakwu.



Aba will be the first Methodist prelate from Northern Nigeria.

He was elected to the position at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church on Aug.14.(NAN)

