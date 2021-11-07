Be of good conducts, NYSC DG advises Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Corps Members have been advised to be law-abiding and be of good conduct throughout the service year.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave this advice today during his visit to the Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ibrahim, who sensitised the Corps Members on the four Cardinal Programmes of the NYSC, urged them to always obey the NYSC Bye-Laws and the rules and regulations of their places of primary assignments as well as serve as role models that would leave good legacies after service.

“Please take advantage of the Orientation Course to promote unity and teamwork, and ensure that the spirit of NYSC lives in you forever”, the DG said.

He advised them to study the felt needs of their host communities and initiate laudable projects that would add value to the lives of the residents.

Ibrahim, however pointed out that Corps Members are not expected to use their personal money to execute projects, rather reach out to people within the community for mobilisation of resources.

The Director-General further enjoined them to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the Scheme that was initiated to empower them for self-employment.

“Identify your talent, drive your vision with passion and commitment and the sky will be your limit”, the Director-General said.

He said NYSC Management had partnered financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank and Access Bank among others, towards supporting Corps Members with loans to finance their businesses.

Ibrahim also said efforts are in top gear for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which would, among other benefits, make funds available to Corps Members for actualization of their business dreams.

The DG appealed to the Corps Members to avoid the wrong usage of the Social Media, adding that they should, instead, deploy it for the promotion of national unity and integration.

He warned them against unauthorized journeys, while also maintaining that only State Coordinators, and not Corps Employers, could grant them permission to travel within the country.

Ibrahim further warned the Corps Members to avoid boarding commercial vehicles by the roadside, adding that management had partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps and transport unions to ensure they are provided with roadworthy vehicles while travelling.

“If you have permission to travel, make sure you take-off from designated motorparks. Do not travel at night; when it is 6pm, break your journey and continue the following day”, he said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.