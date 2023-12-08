Be more resolute in defeating, destroying adversaries, Aneke urges military

The Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), AVM Sunday Aneke, has urged troops of the Armed Forces to be more resolute in defeating and destroying all adversaries.

Aneke gave the advice during the end of year regimental dinner of the Air Training Command of Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Kaduna, on Thursday.

He said that with greater training and provision of equipment, the military has evolved from its darkest nights since the start of the war against insurgency and other criminalities to a position of dominant strength.

Aneke particularly hailed the massive contributions of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to the ongoing joint security operations, which he said has been recording tremendous successes.

“You will observe that the challenges we had in terms of lacking equipment five years ago are no more today.

“This is an indication that through the support of our people and the Federal Government, we are evolving.”

Aneke said that as NAF personnel operating in joint theatre of operations, the battleground is a complex mix of kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

“So, I urge you all to focus on the tenets of military professionalism and effectiveness as enshrined in the NAF Command Philosophy.

“This will validate the trust placed in us by the Nigerian people whom we swore on oath and dedicated to serve.

“And in the end, we will achieve whole-of-society victory for all.”

According to him, the ATC has a history of being the the foundation of professional military education of all NAF personnel since independence.

He said at this crucial time of unprecedented challenges to the security, stability and prosperity of Nigeria, “we need gallant men and women of the Service that will stand out as beacons of unity and hope”.

“No doubt, the path we tread has been paved with challenges and hardships and frankly speaking we have lost a lot of comrades and colleagues.

“But as we reflect through the darkest nights and fiercest battles during the year, we have stood resolute.

“Our unity, forged in the fires of adversity, has strengthened our resolve and fortified our bonds.

“It is this unity that has carried us through trials and triumphs, binding us together as a formidable force,” the NDA Deputy Commandant stated.

He therefore enjoined the personnel to strive for more excellence in their performance and be passionate in seeking every opportunity to improve in all areas of professional and personal endeavours.

Aneke appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support to the armed forces, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, for sustaining the legacy of military regimentation in the NAF.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command (ATC), AVM Nnandi Ananaba, said the regimental dinner was to appreciate officers and airmen for their hard work during the year and motivate them to remain agile do more in the coming year.

Ananaba said the ATC has produced officers and men who have displayed uncommon bravery, sacrifice and an unyielding resolve to serve the nation since it began operation in 1964.

“I want to specially appreciate the officers and men of all units under ATC for their dedication and hard work throughout 2023.

“In all this, we have done well as a command. All our training schools, and all our support units have. remained active and accomplished their assigned tasks.

“There may have been a few hiccups here and there, but these were not enough to diminish the successes we recorded as a command,” Ananaba said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

