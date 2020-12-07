Be magnanimous in victory, Plateau speaker advises senator-elect

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has advised the senator-elect for Plateau South senatorial district, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, to be magnanimous in victory.

Daduut, a professor of French with the University of Jos, scored 83,151 votes to defeat nine other candidates in the senatorial by-election held on Dec. 5.

Her closest opponent in the poll was Mr George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 70,838 votes; a margin of 12,313 votes.

The by-election was conducted to replace Sen. Ignatius Longjan who died on Feb. 9.