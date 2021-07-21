Be involved in mining sector, minister woos private sector

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development says active involvement of private in mining is fundamental to its growth to generate fund.

Adegbite made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

According to him, involving the private in mining is crucial to the growth of the industry, as mining is capital intensive and it has a gestation period.

He said the ministry had included the private its 2007 Amendment Act is currently at the  Assembly.

The minister noted the Solid Mineral Development Fund established by the federal government to cater for mining activities grossly under-unded.

“It to be funded with N200 billion but unfortunately it has not been funded adequately since it established,” he said.

Bitumen, Adegbite said many investors had declared interest the mineral from all over the world.

“We are preparing for that by last quarter of the year, we are looking at, sometimes, in when the advertisement will be for interested investors to apply.

“We are looking at the biding process to by October and winner of bitumen blocs will be announced and the whole process of Bitumen mining will ,” he said.

NAN recalls that Nigeria has large deposit of Bitumen in Lagos, Ondo State, Edo and Ogun.(NAN)

