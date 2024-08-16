Be innovative, Plateau Govt. advises newly recruited civil servants

The Plateau Government has advised the newly recruited civil servants in the state to be innovative, hardwork and dedicated to duty.

By Patience Aliyu

The Plateau Government has advised the newly recruited civil servants in the state to be innovative, hardwork and dedicated to duty.

Mrs Rauta Dakok, the Head of the Civil Service of the state, gave the advice while declaring open a two-day orientation programme for the newly recruited staff, on Friday in Jos.

Dakok, who commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, for approving the employment, called on the new personnel to be committed to duty at all times.

”Today marks the beginning of what will be a long, rewarding, and fulfilling experience for each one of you.

”The civil service is built on a foundation of excellence, teamwork, and a shared commitment to making a difference in the state we serve.

”You are joining us at a time when we are poised to achieve greater heights, and your contributions will be integrated into our continued success.

”As you all know, the current administration is determine to have a proactive civil service, so, I urge you to be committed, hardworking and dedicated to duty when you assume responsibility,”she advised.

Dakok explained that the orientation exercise would afford the new personnel the opportunity to learn and interact with others toward a more robust civil service in the state.

”As you go through this orientation programme, you will have the opportunity to meet with leaders from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within and outside the state.

”It enables you to also learn about the core values of the civil service, and familiarise yourself with the policies and procedures that guide our work.

”This exercise is designed not only to equip you with the knowledge and tools you need to perform your roles effectively, but to help you to be part of our community, where every individual is valued and every idea is welcomed,”Dakok added.

The head of service also advised the new personnel to shun all forms of corruption and illegal transactions that would tarnish the good image of the state.(NAN)