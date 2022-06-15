Be good ambassadors in Saudi Arabia – Mohammed urges pilgrims

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on intending pilgrims departing to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 holy pilgrimage to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Mohammed made the appeal during his farewell address to the 2022 Bauchi intending pilgrims on Tuesday night.

He said this is necessary in order to make the state and Nigeria proud.

The governor, who prayed for their safe trip to Makkah, also prayed that the Almighty God would make the exercise easy for them.

Mohammed also urged them to offer special prayers for the state and nation as a whole.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board (BSMPWB), Alhaji Abdulrahaman Idris, appreciated the state governor for the support given to the board and the pilgrims which has helped in the successful preparation for the journey

Idris also called on the pilgrims to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and shun any act that could go against the rules and regulations laid down by the Saudi authorities.

He said that 1,663 pilgrims would perform the pilgrimage from the state, while 530 would be departing on Wednesday morning under Batch A.(NAN)

