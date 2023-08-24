Be example of good governance, Niger commissioner urges workers

By Rita Iliya

The Niger Commissioner for Homeland Security, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, has urged staff of the ministry to make their offices a model for service delivery, good governance and efficiency.

He gave the charge while addressing the staff of the ministry on assumption of office in Minna on Thursday.

Bello called on the workers to be committed in the discharge of their responsibilities to develop the state.

According to him, effective service delivery will go a long way in adding value to what the present administration was doing in repositioning the service for optimal performance.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck to impact positively on the people of the state,” he said.

He advised the staff to support the present administration’s commitment in creating strategies that would bring lasting solutions and forestall any breach of security in the state.

He appreciated Gov. Umar Bago for the confidence reposed on him, adding that he would do everything possible to justify the trust.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Abdulrahim Tariq, assured the commissioner of unflinching support of the entire staff to actualise the agenda of the present administration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

