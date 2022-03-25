Be discipline, combat ready to fight insurgency, GOC tells soldiers

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Divison, Ibadan, has charged soldiers to be discipline and combat ready to tackle insurgency in the country.

Chibuisi gave the charge on Friday at the closing ceremony of the 2 Division Nigerian Army Inter Brigade Corporal and Below Competition held at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five Formations and Units participated in map reading competition, weapon handling, combat swimming and drilling, among others.

The five formations and units included 4 Brigade, Benin; 22 Brigade, Ilorin; 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure; 42 Engr. Brigade/52 Sig. Brigade/ Engr. cantonment, Ibadan; and 2 Div. Gerison/ 81 Bn(R), Ibadan.

The GOC, who stated that the training competition ended with 10km combat race, explained that the discipline and hard work put in place during the competition would help the soldiers to tackle insurgency.

“I wish to point out that the attitude, discipline and hard work you put forth during the 2022 Corporal and Below competition is commendable and must be sustained.

“You are all aware of the contemporary security level of our dear country currently ranging from the Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, banditry, kidnappings, cult clashes and ritual killings among others.

“Hence, this competition was carefully designed to brush you up on basic tactics and other skills you require to confront these challenges,” he said.

Chibuisi, who noted that there was no report of indiscipline among the troops during the competition, encouraged the participants to maintain high standard of discipline and professionalism as they return to their formations and units.

He commended soldiers that performed excellently and were singled-out for various awards, urging them not to relent, but continue to work hard.

The GOC, therefore, appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for providing the resources to make the event a reality, saying that the Division would continue to contribute fully to the actualisation of the COAS vision.

Chibuisi also appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his support for the troops in the state, and thanked the people and other security agencies for their hospitality and cooperation.

NAN reports that 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, emerged overall best, while 2 Division, Ibadan, came second.

NAN also reports that 4 Brigade, Benin; came third, while 22 Brigade, Ilorin, and 42 Engr. Brigade/52 Sig. Brigade/ Engr. Cantonment, Ibadan, came fourth and fifth respectively.

NAN also reports that security agencies at the competition included Nigerian Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Other were Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Coprs (FRSC), and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The competition, which started on March 22, ended on March 25. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

