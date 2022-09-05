Be creative, explore entrepreneurial skills – Experts urge youths

By Diana Omueza

Facilitators at an entrepreneurial training have called on Nigerian youths to equip themselves with the right skills and creative mind set to become successful in business endeavours.

The facilitators made the call at a breakfast meeting organised by the Redemption Ministries Champions Place in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which climaxed a four-week entrepreneurial training for over 50 youths, has as its theme: “Sustainable Wealth”.

Mr Emmanuel Sanni, a Human Resource Consultant and the event facilitator called on youths to be creative, equipped and engage in business feasibility study before embarking on any business.

He said that to avoid failure in any business pursuits, youths should develop a unique value for their businesses and have the right leadership skills.

“We discussed the processes a person must have to become successful entrepreneurs.

“We talked about idea generation and that means idea identification and qualification; we also talked about idea conceptualisation and it means idea ownership.

“Most of our youths and business people will tell you they have an idea but they cannot share that idea with you within five to 20 minutes because within two or three minutes they are done.

“They have forgotten some information because they don’t own it, they have not internalise it and so they cannot share it with due preparation or carrying paper,” he said.

Dr David Day, another facilitator at the event said the essence of the event was to empower youths to have the right mind set to become successful entrepreneurs.

The facilitator said that the event, which would be in series, would also focus on the role of youths in national development.

“The youths must be empowered not with things or with money but change of mind, skills and passion to change Nigeria.

“So, we are targeting these youths so that we can work together to change Nigeria, it is very important,” he said.

Pastor Hippolite Amadi of the Redemption Ministries Champions Place urged the youths to take all the entrepreneurial lessons seriously and start their businesses with the little capital.

“I want to encourage you to go back and make a synthesis, I mean crush these things you have learnt here and make something out of it for yourselves.

“Start small, start somewhere and trust God that your destiny helper will come,” he said.

Also, Mr Solomon D’ King, a participant, appreciated the group for the training as it had provided him with opportunity to develop creative ideas and concepts to start a business.

“The experience has been fabulous from the start to now there; has been a lot of empowerment, changing the idea and concept of how people approach business.

”Especially, the part where you do not have to think about money first when you want to establish the business because we have several processes to go through,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

