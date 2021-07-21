Be compliant with COVID-19 protocols–APC chieftain

Mr Abdulsalam Abdulkareem, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, called on Nigerians to comply the COVID-19 protocols during and after the Eid El-Kabir.

This advice is contained statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Mr Al-Amin Ciroma.

Abdulkareen said that the compliance would help to curtail the spread of the new variant of the virus.

He noted that “it is important to support government’s effort at curtailing the spread of the pandemic to stimulate .

“COVID-19 pandemic a heavy toll economies of all countries, including our country.

must complement government’s effort by following all guidelines spelt out by the authorities in charge, so that can celebrate the end of COVID-19 later.

“This is indeed a clarion call for all to submit ourselves,”.

Abdulkareem called on Muslim faithful to pray for the peace and progress of the country.

“I want to appeal to all Muslim faithful to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and .

“Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent the fine virtues of Islam.

“As practising believers, should not seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for .

should not seek happiness at the expense of , remember that Islam is a religion of charityt that urges us to love our neighbour as love ourselves,” the statement reads.(NAN)

