Be compliant with COVID-19 protocols–APC chieftain

Mr Abdulsalam Abdulkareem, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has called on Nigerians to comply with the COVID-19 protocols during and after the Eid El-Kabir.

This advice is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Mr Al-Amin Ciroma.

Abdulkareen said that the compliance would help to curtail the spread of the new variant of the virus.

He noted that “it is important to support government’s effort at curtailing the spread of the pandemic to stimulate economic growth.

“COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including our country.

“We must complement government’s effort by following all guidelines spelt out by the authorities in charge, so that we can celebrate the end of COVID-19 later.

“This is indeed a clarion call for all to submit ourselves,”.

Abdulkareem called on Muslim faithful to pray for the peace and progress of the country.

“I want to appeal to all Muslim faithful to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices.

“Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with the fine virtues of Islam.

“As practising believers, we should not seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others.

“We should not seek happiness at the expense of others, remember that Islam is a religion of charityt that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves,” the statement reads.(NAN)

