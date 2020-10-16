Be civil, activist advises EndSARS protesters

An activist, Mr Jacob Pwakim, has advised Nigerians protesting against the existence of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, to be civil and peaceful in their protests.

Pwakim, who is the Executive Director of an NGO, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse (YIAVHA), gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

He described the protest as genuine and long over due, but cautioned that it should not be allowed to turn violent.

He also warned the protesters against hiding under any guise to loot properties of innocent Nigerians.