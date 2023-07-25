Be cautious, APC, By Salisu Na’inna Dambatta

The recent movements in the top national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has created vacancies and opened a discourse on an apparent rush to appoint or elect a new national chairman and secretary for the party.

Understanbly, the apparent rush was informed by concern to fill the vacuums created by the resignation of the previous occupants of the posts. Surely both posts are vital in running the affairs of the ruling party.

Many stakeholders have suggested that rushing the process of selecting a new national chairman and secretary at this stage is unnecessary. The party should be cautious and avoid making such an important decision in a tense atmosphere. A cooling down time for the heat generated by the two resignations is required.

The calmness that follows the cooling down period can be an auspicious time to strategise properly, think clearly and act in the best way to heal wounds and foster a sense of belonging to all sections and historic components of the party.

The acting national chairman and secretary should be given time to stabilise the national secretariat of the party, strengthen cohesion in the hitherto polarised National Working Committee (NWC) and solve as many of its simmering crises in several states of the federation as possible.

Both Senator Abubakar Kyari, the acting national chairman and Mr. Festus Fuanter, the acting national secretary, are insiders. They share deep insight on the affairs of the party along with the likes of Malam Salihu Lukman, an acknowledged asset to the party and its outspoken Vice National Chairman for the North West geopolitical zone. All members of the NWC ought to unite under the common purpose of rejuvenating the party.

And when it comes to appointing or electing substantive persons to the posts of national chairman and secretary, it should be done to reflect the national spread and diversity of the ruling party. Its women membership deserves to be given the significance it represents.

Exercising their freedom of expression which is in line with the internal democracy in the APC, many members suggest that a woman should be considered for the position of either national chairman or national secretary. This will give women a chance to practically demonstrate their ability to lead political parties. It will also be an opportunity for them to make more contributions to the country’s evolving democratic culture.

This is particularly important for the APC, which many see as the most progressive party in the country. It should lead in setting up a standard for other political parties to emulate in terms of giving genuine recognition to women as capable managers of political parties.

There are many women who possess sufficient political clout and administrative prowess that can contribute in sustaining the APC as the party of first choice among the electorate in the Nigerian polity. They should be given the chance to serve as national chairperson or national secretary.

Given the wisdom of party elders, builders and leaders, selecting a new national chairman and secretary should be seamless. It is worth repeating that the APC should consider reserving one of the two positions for women. This is for equity and setting standard for gender inclusiveness.

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta was APC’s national spokesman

