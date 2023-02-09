Be apolitical during elections, NSCDC urges personnel

By George Odok

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River, on Thursday advised officers to remain apolitical in the discharge of their duties during the general elections.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, gave the charge in Calabar at a workshop to remind the officers of their mandate during and after the polls.

Fadeyi told the officers not to favour any political party or its candidate because anyone caught would be sanctioned.

Fadeyi reminded the officers of the several trainings organised for them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) in the state.

“Your aim is to make sure that polling units are peaceful, so that people can come out to vote without fear. Our men must remain apolitical and neutral during the polls.

“We have had several workshops with INEC and some NGOs; this workshop is to cap it up,” he said.

Fadeyi said that some ‘flash points’ had been identified in the state and security agencies were working to ensure such areas were safe. (NAN)