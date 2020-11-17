Be agents of positive change, Abiodun charges new appointees

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Tuesday charged the newly appointed Chairmen and members of Boards of Parastatal agencies in the state to live above board and be agents of positive change.

Abiodun gave the charge at the June 12, Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, at the inauguration of the new appointees.

He stressed the need for them to be selfless so that the collective dream of his administration could be achieved.

“You must live above board, be agents of positive change and contribute significant values to your respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Let me say that we will not tolerate any act that is not in tandem with the overall vision of this administration.

“We must all make selfless service key to translating our collective dreams to reality.

“It is also important to state that our administration is not building silos. Rather, we are working on a collaborative approach that will ensure every part of government works harmoniously,” he said.

The governor said that a performance matrix would be put in place to help the government measure the performance of each agency.

He said that the governnent had concluded plans to organise a retreat for the appointees, to enhance their understanding of the task ahead of them.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi, described the appointees as ambassadors who would push the vision of the present administration to all parts of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Chief Femi Majekodunmi, appreciated the governor for the appointments.

He pledged total loyalty and full partnership of the appointees, to boost the ongoing developmental programmes of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration. (NAN)