Be a good ambassador of Oyo, Makinde charges Sunday Dare

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, charging him to be a good ambassador of the state.



In a statement signed in Ibadan on Thursday by Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Makinde urged Dare to showcase the pacesetter qualities of the state in the new position.



He urged the minister, an indigene of Ogbomoso, to bring his wealth of experience to bear in transforming and repositioning the ministry.



Makinde said that the government of Oyo state looks forward to having a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Dare, who is now an ambassador of the state.

”On behalf of the good people of Oyo state, I congratulate Mr Sunday Dare on his appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports.



”By this appointment, Mr Dare has become an ambassador of Oyo state, which has always been the pacesetter in all positive ramifications.



”We charge the new minister to keep that flag of excellence flying.

”We will like to state that as a people-oriented government and one that has made the commitment to bring about positive change in the life of the people of the state, we are ready to have a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Mr Dare.

”It is our prayer that he succeeds in the new assignment and wins laurels to the admiration of Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)

