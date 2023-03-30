BBTitans taught me to be confident – Thabang, evicted housemate

By Taiye Olayemi/ Aderonke Ojediran

Thabang Mazibuko, one of the recently evicted housemates of the Big Brother Titans show, on Thursday said the reality show taught him to be confident.

The 21-year-old South African Sports Data Analyst, during a virtual interview session with newsmen in Lagos, said he had learnt to desist from limiting himself.

Thabang , who is also a model and content creator, said he was shocked to witness series of eviction of other strong housemates and having stayed so long on the show.

According to him, this improved his confidence and signalled that there is no limit to anyone’s success.

“In the course of the show, I learnt to be confident in myself and that I should not limit myself to anything or set boundaries.

“Seeing Miracle, Marvin and all strong characters in the house get evicted and I was still there, was shocking to me.

“So, this taught me not to limit myself to anything but always leap and I will be surprised with my achievements,” he said.

Analysing the entire show, Thabang said that Kanaga had the best winning strategy because he was intentional about winning any of the games and tasks given to the housemates.

“From what I can observe while in the house, I will say Kanaga had the best strategy to win the game. Kanaga was competing in every aspect of the game.

“He was a man with a mission, a great competitor and he wanted to win everything. He is not afraid but was just going for everything,” he said

When asked if Thabang would continue with his love entanglement with Khosi, he said, “Honestly, there is a lot going on right now. Now, I am focused on how to handle myself being away from the house and I have not had time to think about that.”

The “Ziyakhala Wahala” edition of the show has housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

Thabang said he experienced a culture shock when he saw chicken, fish and beef being prepared in a single pot.

He said he expected to witness differences in culture and it was easy to navigate through.

The content creator disclosing his choice housemate as winner of the show, said

“I am supporting Tsatsii; I am happy she made it this far and she is over the moon; I think if she wins, it will be an affirmation for all that guided her.

“I know how much it means for her to win, I am really rooting for my sister Tsatsii to win but with the way everything is going now, I won’t lie, I see Khosi taking it. Khosi is giving everyone the run for their money.” (NAN)