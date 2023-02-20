BBTitans: Marvin, Yaya evicted

By Taiye Olayemi

Marvin and Yaya, with the paired name “MAYA”, housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Titans (BBTitans), have been evicted from the show.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the eviction night on Sunday.

Team Maya had the lowest vote of 5.94 per cent while team BLAQLENG got 7.61per cent and team YELISA had 15.03 per cent.

Similarly, Jenni O and Mmeli were evicted in the previous week.

Yaya and Marvin had upon eviction expressed shock and disappointment over being evicted, saying they were not expecting such development.

Yaya also said his colleague, Marvin, had been a great personality and a wonderful team player who had made her stay in the house amazing.

”I am really disappointed but ‘am gonna miss this guy. He is a great guy, he made my stay in the house so amazing,” she said.

The show runs into the fifth week as 16 housemates were left on the show, competing for the grand prize of $100,000 (about N46million). (NAN)