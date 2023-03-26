BBTitans: Justin, Thabang, BlaqBoi evicted

By Taiye Olayemi

After 10 weeks in the house, Three of the Big Brother Titans housemates, Justin, Thabang and BlaqBoi have been evicted from the show.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka, hosts of the show, during the Sunday night eviction session.

Upon being evicted, BlaqBoi said he would be open to see how the relationship between himself and Blue Aiva goes outside the show as he disclosed that Nana was a mere friend.

He said for sentimental reasons, he would be rooting for either Kanaga or Khosi to emerge eventual winner of the show.

“For Khosi, I love her ideas and Kanaga is my boy so with any of them am good,” he said.

Thabang on the other hand said “I didn’t have a strategy coming into the show, I was myself,

“Myself and Khosi started off as friends and later started enjoying each other’s company. With a couple of conversations we heard, we will see what happens after the show”.

One week to the end of the show, six housemates are left to compete for the grand prize of US$100,000. (NAN)