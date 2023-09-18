BBNaija: Whitemoney, Alex, Neoenergy, Sholzy evicted

By Taiye Olayemi

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Whitemoney, Neoenergy, Alex and Sholzy, have been evicted from the show.

The four housemates made their exit from the house on Sunday, during the live eviction show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show made the announcement.

According to the vote percentage revealed after the eviction show, Neoenergy had 4.36 per cent, Whitemoney, who emerged as the Season six winner in 2021 got 8.06 per cent while Alex had 13.41 per cent.

Sholzy was just a special guest and had already been informed by Biggie that his stay in the house would come to an end during the live eviction show.

Earlier, Biggie issued Alex and Pere a strike each for breaking the house rules.

The duo had fought on Saturday night over bed space.

Pere had, during the altercation, lifted Alex off the mattress while the latter dragged his duvet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that housemates are currently contesting for the grand prize of N120 million. (NAN)

