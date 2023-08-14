BBNaija: Uriel evicted from “All Stars” show

By Taiye Olayemi

Uriel, one of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show has been evicted.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Obi-Uchendu revealed Seyi and Uriel as the housemates with the least number of votes of 1.70 per cent and 2.00 per cent respectively.

The housemates who were up for possible eviction were: Whitemoney, Pere, Venita, Frodd, Mercy, Cross, Seyi, Uriel, Alex, Ilebaye,Tolanibaj, Doyin, Angel, Soma, Neo, Ceece and Adekunle.

The trio of Teddy A, Laycon and Diana, the jury for the night, unanimously selected Uriel to be evicted from the show.

Uriel, who is the second housemate to be evicted on the show, said “I am open to more brands. I have a restaurant already, so am going to make it fully operational.

“I am an hussler and I am going to continue the hussle vibe.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “All Stars” season of the show began July 23 with 20 housemates.

Two housemates have so far been evicted from the show. (NAN)

