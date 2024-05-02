BBNaija star Chomzy welcomes baby boy

Former Big Brother Naija star, Chioma Ndubueze, aka Chomzy, and her husband, Henry Chinonso, have welcomed their first child, a boy.

The reality TV star husband, Chinonso, with a heart of gratitud

e, took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of their child as he disclosed the gender of the child.

He described the birth of their baby as the best way to start the new month.

“Thank you Jesus. it is a baby boy. What a best way to start the month. God bless you, my queen. I love you forever, @thechomzy,”he wrote.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ reality show housemate, earlier spoke on being passionate in helping people, where she intended to venture into a project’ Feed the street with Chomzy’.

The couple got married in December, 2023 (NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje