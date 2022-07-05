BBNaija season 7 priemieres July 23

By Taiye Olayemi/Babajide Awoyinfa

The seventh edition of popular television reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to begin on July 23.

This was disclosed by Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice, at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Tejumola, the show is a much anticipated one as the winner will go home with a grand prize of N100 million.

She explained that the winner would have N50 million cash prize and N50 million worth of other prizes from the sponsors of the show.

She disclosed that the headline sponsor of the show was Pocket by Piggyvest while the associate sponsor remained Flutterwave.

“Yes, the Big Brother Naija season 7 is here, with a double launch from Saturday July 23 to Sunday 24 on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family.

“This can be viewed on DSTV channel 198 and Go tv channel 29 from 7pm.

“This is expected to run for 72 days, which is 10 weeks, there will be live eviction shows every Sunday as the show runs.

“The theme for the show is “Only Way is Up”,” she said.

Tejumola said that in view of the fact that Nigeria had started recording minimal cases of COVID-19 pandemic, the show would witness some level of individual engagement.

She said that the live shows would engage the audience unlike what was obtainable in the last two editions of the show.

She said this year’s season of the show would witness a return of a few pre-COVID-19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

“Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

“The show will also retain its voting style from last year, voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers,” she said.

Tejumola said that the show would be an exceptional and unpredictable one as all speculations before the commencement of the show were wrong. (NAN)

