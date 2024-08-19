BBNaija S9: Florish, Streeze pairs evicted

Florish and Streeze pairs, housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ”No Loose Guard” season, have been evicted from the reality

By Taiye Olayemi

Florish and Streeze pairs, housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ”No Loose Guard” season, have been evicted from the reality television show.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the eviction night on Sunday.

The show had four pairs nominated for possible eviction.

They were the Radicals, Streeze, Florish, and Beta pairs.

By the power of ”save only” vested in the WannixHandi pair as Custodians, they saved the Beta pair from the week’s eviction roll.

The other housemates were made to nominate pairs for eviction, from the other three pairs left.

This eventually saw the Streeze and Florish pairs evicted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Florish pair have their individual names as Rhuthee and DJ Flo, while the Streeze pair comprised Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge.

Upon eviction, Rhuthee said, ”I can not say anything; mentally, it has been a lot, I do not know what to say.”

Also, DJ Flo said, ”Well the plan was obviously till the end, I didn’t think I would be right here. Moving from now the world is my oyster.”

NAN reports that the reality television show, which began July 28 with 28 housemates, would be coming to a wrap on Oct. 6.

There are 20 housemates currently on the show, as eight others have been evicted in the last three weeks.

Obi-Uchendu announced an end to the custodian challenge and Head of House (HoH) ballot going forward in the course of the show. (NAN)