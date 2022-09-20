BBNaija S7: Chichi becomes Head of House for week 9

By Taiye Olayemi

Chichi, one of the housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7, has won the Head of House (HOH) challenge for week 9.This was announced by Biggie, the Coordinator of the show, after the HOH challenge was completed on Monday.

Biggie said that Chichi had secured a slot in the grand finale show which meant she could no longer be nominated for possible eviction till the last day of the show.

He said Chichi had also been bestowed with veto power to save any desired housemate from nomination for possible eviction.Biggie similarly announced Daniella as the Tail of House – the housemate with the worse performance during the HOH challenge.Chichi, the new HOH, picked Chizzy as her deputy.

The duo will share the HOH luxury lounge.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 housemates are currently on the show with nine bidding for the grand prize of N100 million.

The remaining two rider housemates cannot root for the grand prize. (NAN)

