BBNaija (S5) housemate Prince Nelson holds live chats with Rio Ferdinand on Facebook

Big Brother Naija (S5) lockdown edition housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem on Thursday night engaged football legend, Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United on Facebook live Chats. It was a quick pre-game live featuring bants, soccer predictions, merch giveaway and Naija music organised by Guiness Nigeria Ltd.

Prince, an Imo state indigene and first Guinness Nigeria Grand Ambassador said he was excited that the football season had returned after COVID 19 lockdown. He noted that it was hard being away for three months from football, friends and family but it was fun and great experience to be in Big Brother house.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United said he had been in Nigeria twice and enjoyed listening to Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid’s music. “My favourite Nigeria music is Burna Boy who have been nominated for Grammy Award, another is Davido and Wizkid.” Rio surprised his audience by playing Nigeria music from his phone while dancing to the tunes. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prince also holds the current Mr Nigeria title. (NAN)