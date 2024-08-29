BBNaija impacted our relationship positively – evicted Zinwe pair

Recently evicted Zinwe pair of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season, on Thursday said the reality show had a positive impact

By Taiye Olayemi

Recently evicted Zinwe pair of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season, on Thursday said the reality show had a positive impact on their relationship.

The pair with individual names: Zion Ogiefa and Chinwe Elibe, disclosed this during a virtual interview in Lagos.

The Zinwe pair who had series of misunderstanding while on the show and considered putting an end to their relationship at a point, said they learnt patience and resilience.

Chinwe said: “Going into the show has impacted positively on our relationship. Now, we know how to handle situations better.

“If we hadn’t been on the show, we would have our real life issues and would have handled it differently and probably even broken up earlier.

“Going on as a couple in Biggie’s house has afforded us the opportunity to confront situations that face us as a couple, and having gone through that, and walking away through it has made us stronger.”

Also, Zion said: “The Big Brother Naija show was definitely a learning experience for us, we have learnt patience and resilience.

“I had good relationships with most of the people in the house, so, it was not a bad experience, rather, it was a fun and learning experience. I got to engage with people I didn’t know before, learning about new culture.”

Speaking on their next move going forward, 27-year-old Zion said having established a fashion and modeling brand before going on the show, he would focus on making it bigger.

“Now, we are both into the entertainment sector, our fans will see us more on the screens acting, hosting gigs and events,” he said.

Commenting on the housemates they wished would emerge winner of the show, Zion said: “Definitely, I will love my boys to win, I mean the Radicals, and if not, I wish Double Kay pair wins.

“Though, we have scores to settle because he lied to me a lot by not telling me the true nature of their relationship, after asking multiple times.”

Chinwe said: “For me, I am rooting for Double Kay, I already called it out in the early days of the show that they were married. I just had that strong feeling, when I heard after leaving the show, it was not much of a surprise to me.

“Zion is still trying to accept the news. I am rooting for Double Kay because Kassia is my girl, Kelly Ray is my friend, they will come and give me a cut from that money, I can’t wait to share in the money.”

The Zinwe pair who went through rocky days in the the show, assured their fans that their relationship still stands.

Zion said: “Big Brother Naija has come and gone but our relationship is still standing strong, we didn’t start the relationship based on BBNaija, so, it won’t end on the show.

“Going into the show, our relationship was just five months old, so, very young to take such relationship to the big stage, we knew it would come with lots of criticism and scrutiny and we were ready for that.

“We also understand that having rocky days in relationship is normal, if there are no rocky days, it means the relationship is not healthy. The rocky days were learning process.”

Reacting to the question of considering marriage any time soon, Zion urged their fans to watch out on their space and follow up on activities.

Chinwe, reacting to her pregnancy rumour which came up after she announced feeling nauseous and experiencing a delay in her mentrual flow, said, “It was all a scare, there is no pregnancy, I am good.

“I was just probably under serious stress and suffering from hormonal imbalance, that was the reason my period delayed.

“For a while, physically, I was not also feeling well, so, all coincided at the same time and feeling there was something off , but thankfully, I am not pregnant.” (NAN)