BBNaija: Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, 4 other housemates nominated for eviction

By Taiye Olayemi

Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allyson, Sheggz and Rachel, housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, have been nominated for possible eviction by their fellow housemates. Shortly after the head of house game on Monday, Biggie informed housemates to nominate three of their colleagues for possible eviction.

Bella got the highest nominations – six, followed by Adekunle, Sheggz, Hermes, and Rachel, who were nominated five times.

Chichi and Dotun got two nominations each while Allyson, Daniella, and Bryan had one nomination each.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, said none of the nominated housemates were permitted to solicit for votes or talk about their percieved voters as this was a purnisable offence.



After the nomination process, Phyna, the head of house, with her veto power saved Chichi and replaced her with Allyson.



However, Rachel, who is a “Rider”, will not be eligible for eviction, as she is expected to remain in the house till the last day. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

