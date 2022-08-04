BBNaija: Five ways to vote for housemates nominated for eviction

By Taiye Olayemi

Info Digital Africa, the Public Relations consulting firm for the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, has revealed five ways to vote for housemates nominated for eviction during the show.

The firm said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as the “Level Up” edition of the show runs into the third week, Amaka, Christy-O, Cyph, Khalid and Phyna are the first five housemates up for possible eviction.

NAN reports that voting which had been opened on Monday at 9.00pm for viewers to save their favourites from eviction, will close on Thursday at 9.00pm.

The statement said that the voting process could be done through: voting on the website, mobile site, use of the MyDStv app, voting on the MyGOtv app and play games for additional votes through MyDStv or MyGOtv App.

“To vote on the website, all you need to do is register with your name, surname, year of birth, gender, location, and cell phone number.

“The website will give you 100 votes per round, website voting is open to over 45 countries across Africa.

“Voting through the mobile site will allow you to receive 100 votes per voting round when you register, it is also open to voting across over 45 countries continent-wide.

“Using the MyDStv app method is only open to active DStv subscribers and requires you to download the MyDStv app.

“You will then receive the total votes allotted to your subscription package,” it said.

The statement said that premium subscribers would receive 2,500 votes, while compact plus and compact customers would receive 1,500 and 750 votes respectively.

Also, confam/family subscribers would get 500 votes, and yanga/access subscribers would receive 200 votes, as voting through the DStv app is open to 31 countries across Africa.

“For voting on the MyGOtv app, only active GOtv subscribers can access this voting platform, where votes are allocated based on subscription packages.

“The app is available to BBNaija fans who wish to vote for their favourite housemates on android and IOS.

“GOtv Supa subscribers will receive 500 votes for each voting round, while those with the GOtv Max package will receive 350 votes.

“GOtv Jolli/Plus with active subscriptions will have 200 votes, voting through MyGotv App is only available in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Uganda, and Zambia,” it said.

It said for individuals who choose to vote through play games for additional votes through “the MyDStv or MyGOtv App”, the voting option was only available to active DStv subscribers with eligible packages.

“Check out how to get more votes by playing the games below: Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv App from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

“Log in to the app by selecting your subscription country and using your surname, mobile number or smartcard/IUC number.

“Once you have logged into your MyDStv or MyGOtv app account page, look for the “Explore More” button.

“Click on the “Play Now” option and follow the instructions to play the games, after playing each game, click “Vote Now” to convert your points to votes, or click on “More Games” to play more games.

“You can get up to 200 additional votes to save your favourite housemate,” it said. (NAN)

