BBNaija Ex-housemate Omashola Oburoh debut in new movie ‘The Amanta Twins’

April 5, 2021



Former Big Naija Reality TV 2019 “Pepper Dem” season 4, Omashola Oburoh has debut in a new Nollywood movie ‘The Amanta Twins’.

The reality star said he so excited for making the cover of the Nollywood new movie, took to his instagram handle to congratulates himself and asked his fans to anticipate more.

According to , this new movie has landed a major role and he does want to it for granted as he shared the photos.

“I remember in the days before we buy Naija movies we go first check who de the cover  o.

“Nollywood lovers are you ready for ”THE AMANTA TWINS” ur favorite actor Omashola,” he wrote.

Oburoh is a model and an entrepreneur, who became during his as a housemate in the 2019 Big Naija reality .

He came to light during his in the reality show (Pepper Dem Gang) season 4 held in 2019.

The reality star is a model who is signed up to Boss model, Johannesburg, South and also one of the managers at Sumo night club.(NAN)

