BBNaija ex-housemate Cee-C contracts COVID-19

Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C, revealed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The reality TV show star who disclosed this on her Instagram page @ceec_official said that she contracted coronavirus this January.

According to her, the virus is definitely from hell.

”COVID-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure , I was taught to apply it!

“On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell, ” she wrote.

Cee-C is a former Big Brother Naija Housemate and 1st runner up in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Television Reality Show.

She is a qualified lawyer, model, actress and lover of fashion, who launched a sports clothing line in February 2019 after leaving BBNaija house.

Her clothing line , named CEGAR is targeted at increasing gym cloth options for people in Lagos as well as other parts of the country. (NAN)