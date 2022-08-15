BBNaija: Eloswag emerges head of house for week 4

By Taiye Olayemi

Eloswag, one of the level 1 housemates in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 7, has won the head of house challenge for week four.



Biggie, the coordinator of the show, announced the winner of the challenge after the completion of the task on Monday.



He declared Eloswag the head of house as he saddled him with the responsibility to nominate five housemates from the level 2 house for possible eviction.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eloswag, had won the first head of house challenge for the show, in week one.



The fourth head of house game had the housemates arrange a jigsaw puzzle of their pictures for seven minutes with the reference picture displayed beside them to view.



Bryan, Hermes and Eloswag were able to make the first phase while the second phase of the challenge made the trio guess the number of broom sticks in a bunch of broom.



Eloswag, who guessed correctly was declared winner of the challenge.

This would have his co-housemates in level 1 safe for the week.



NAN reports that 23 housemates are currently on the show bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

