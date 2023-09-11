BBNaija: Cross emerges head of house for week 8

By Taiye Olayemi

Cross, one of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show has emerged Head of House (HOH) for week 8.

Biggie, the Coordinator of the show announced this upon completion of the HOH task on Monday.

He said Cross had automatically been saved from the week’s eviction with unrestricted access to the HOH luxury lounge.

Cross who took over the barton of leadership from Sholzy, however, picked his BFF as Pere, Neoenergy, Adekunle and Whitemoney to spend the time and other benefits in HoH luxury room.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the reality show was premiered July 23 and the housemates are contesting for the grand prize of N120 million. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

