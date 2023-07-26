BBNaija: Christians should not be criticised for watching show – Bamiloye

By Priscilla Osaje

A gospel singer, Joshua Bamiloye, says Christians who watch the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars reality show should not be criticised.

Bamiloye, who is the son of Mount Zion Film Founder, Mike Bamiloye, took to his social media platforms to give reasons why people should stop criticising Christians that love watching the show.

According to him, people passing such criticism should make sure they are not football addicts, adding that some people have an addiction that takes the place of God in their heart.

“Before you tackle Christians watching BBNaija, be sure you are not a football addict.

“Before you tackle ladies that know everything about their favorite character, be sure you are not the same with all the football players.

“Before you criticise them replacing devotion time with the show, be sure you have not skipped a fellowship over a hot match. You should not be checking live scores during the service.’’

According to him, the fact remains that whatever competes with God in your heart is on the same boat.

“Of course, we know the show contains immoral scenes and isn’t exactly productive (life of over 80 per cent of entertainment content today).

“So, let’s encourage building our walk with God and placing him as top priority and it will reflect in how much wisdom we apply in handling these contents,” he said. (NAN)

