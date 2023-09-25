BBNaija: Angel, Soma, Venita evicted

By Taiye Olayemi

Angel, Soma and Venita, housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, have been evicted from the show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, announced the eviction of the trio during the eviction night on Sunday.

According to the vote percentage revealed after the eviction process, Venita had the least vote of 11.27 per cent, Soma got 14.03 per cent and Angel garnered 15.27 per cent.

Venita, who got emotional upon eviction appreciated the love and energy from her fans.

“Thank you all for loving me the way I am. I do pass where I think say I go reach. Am actually happy that I got to display my talent and made new connections,” she said.

Also, Soma said, “This show is like my first experience in the house, my first time, I did not enjoy my stay but now, I lived my best time, won some tasks, made some money with positive energy all the way.

“I have a lot to embrace after here, music, movies, everywhere the money dey, we dey go there.”

Angel said “I had so much fun in the house, and I feel blessed. Right now, am an all star. God is carrying me into the next move.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six housemates are left on the show: Pere, Mercy, Adekunle, Ilebaye, Cross and Ceece.

The six housemates are competing for the grand prize of N120 million while the show comes to an end on Sunday, Oct. 1. (NAN)

