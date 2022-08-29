BBNaija: Amaka evicted as Biggie introduces new eviction twist 

By Taiye Olayemi

Amaka, one of the housemates in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7, has been evicted from the show.



This came after Biggie, the coordinator of the show introduced a new eviction twist to the game.



Biggie had asked all the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants for immediate eviction and Amaka got the highest nominations.



Biggie announced the eviction to the housemates at the lounge, following their nominations.



Amaka left the house leaving some of her fellow housemates emotional, most especially, Phyna wept uncontrollably.

After Amaka’s eviction, Biggie announced that all the housemates were up for possible eviction which would hold on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaka was nominated for possible eviction by Chomzy, Gidifia, Adekunle, Bryan, Eloswag and Dotun.

Recall that Modella, one of the fake housemates was evicted on Sunday during the eviction night show.



19 housemates are currently on the show, bidding for the grand prize of N100 million (NAN) (

