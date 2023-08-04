BBNaija All-Stars: ‘Weird parrot’ set to spill secrets heard from housemates

By Taiye Olayemi

The ‘weird parrot’ in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house is set to spill all secrets it heard from the housemates since the show began July 23.

According to a statement by Multichoice, the parrot will be revealing all secrets in the house on Friday at 9.00.p.m on DSTV channel 198 and Gotv channel 49.

“A little secret you should know first – the parrot is an all-hearing one, and it will spill all the secrets it’s heard at 9 pm today.

“It is about to be pure mayhem, and we are here for it!

“For the past two weeks, the parrot has carefully listened to all the drama and gossip in the house, and it is time for the parrot to do what parrots know how to do best, gossip.

“Big Brother will bring the parrot to life for the first time today, Friday, August 4, at 9 pm, and you best believe the drama is about to go up a notch higher,” the statement read.

MultiChoice also revealed that on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7.00.p.m, Biggie would unveil another house dynamic which would make the all-stars work hard for their N120 million cash prize.

(NAN)

